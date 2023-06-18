Tonight we sit mostly clear and not as cool. Low temperatures will sit in the low to mid 50s, winds will be light and variable.

We warm up for Monday with plenty of sunshine to start the day. High temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 80s across the region. Clouds will move in late afternoon as a system sits to our south. A stray shower is possible late in the day. Winds will be light out of the southeast. Overnight we’ll sit partly cloudy and mild with lows in the 50s to near 60.

Shower chances will hang around into tuesday as we sit under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s. Not expecting a lot of rain, just scattered storms. Overnight we’ll sit mostly cloudy and milder with lows near 60.

As we progress into midweek temperatures will hold in the upper 70s to near 80 but the humidity will become much more noticeable as moisture sits to our south. Wednesday we’ll sit mostly cloudy. Overnight lows sit in the upper 50s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Warm and humid for Thursday under a partly sunny sky, high temps reaching the upper 70s. Overnight lows sit near 60 with a chance of showers.

Friday the chance of showers will increase as we sit mostly cloudy. Expect warm and muggy conditions with highs in the low 80s.

Looking like more widespread rainfall for the weekend with temperatures sitting near 80 degrees.