Starting mild this morning in the 50s, we’ll be able to climb back into the upper 70s to mid 80s this afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase ahead of a cold front. A few showers will pop late afternoon and early evening ahead of the front. Low temperatures fall into the mid 50s with a few showers around. Southwest winds will increase this afternoon at 15-20 mph, which results in another day with an elevated risk for wildfires. Please refrain from any outdoor burning.

Download our free WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

A slow moving front will be approaching the region on Saturday. This will bring pockets of steady rainfall as the front will be moving slowly. The line of showers will be moving in mid to late morning with heavy rain around the lunchtime hour. Rain totals across the region will be near a 0.50″ to 1.00″ of rain. Temperatures still sit mild in the upper 60s to near 70 ahead of the front. Overnight lows fall into the 40s behind the front as showers will be scattered.

We end the weekend on a much cooler note. Temperatures for Sunday will sit in the low to mid 50s under a partly cloudy sky with a few lingering showers. Overnight, lows will fall into the 30s.

Monday we remain chilly with a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures will sit in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Overnight lows drop into the 30s. We’ll slowly moderate back to average by midweek.

We’ll see a partly sunny sky on Tuesday with high temperatures sitting below average in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Overnight lows dip into the mid and upper 30s.

Our next chance of showers arrive Thursday and into Friday.