A bit of a frosty start for many on this Thursday. High pressure to our east will help keep calm conditions in place for one more day. We will have increasing clouds this afternoon and into the evening hours. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s with light winds out of the southwest. Overnight lows will sit mild in the mid to upper 30s under a mostly cloudy sky.

A cloudy day for Friday ahead of our next rain maker. High temperatures will still hold mild in the upper 40s to even mid 50s ahead of the front. Expect a few showers to move in to our northern and western counties through the afternoon and evening. Overnight lows sit steady in the upper 30s.

New Years Eve will be a damp one. We start the morning dry but cloudy. By the lunchtime hour steady rain will move west to east across the region. Temperatures will sit in the low to mid 40s as rain becomes more scattered into the evening. Overnight lows won’t fall much as we hold in the upper 30s to near 40.

A shower or two will linger on New Year’s Day otherwise we will be mostly cloudy and cool. High temperatures will sit in the lower 40s.

