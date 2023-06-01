Hard to believe it is June already! We are in the beginning phases of a drought with abnormally dry conditions to kick off the month. Heat and dry air will be the big story Friday, but to soon follow there are “some” rain chances this weekend. Our temps tonight will drop to the mid and upper 50s under mainly clear skies. The sunshine will quickly warm us up tomorrow into the 80s to near 90 once again. Here’s a look at your hometown lows and highs:

A front slides south Saturday bringing a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. As of now we aren’t expecting a lot of rain, but we will take any rainfall we can get. Expect more seasonable temps by Sunday with highs back in the 70s.

