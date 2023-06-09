Expect dry conditions on Saturday with high temps back to more seasonable standards. Afternoon highs will top out in the 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. Air quality will also be much better with the AQI (Air Quality Index) under 100. Clouds will increase Sunday ahead of the next weather maker that could bring showers as early as later Sunday afternoon. The bulk of the steadier rain expected Sunday night into Monday.

Most areas will see between 0.25 and 0.50″ of rain with some locally higher amounts possible. After a very dry start to the month and a nearly bone dry May we can use every bit of rain at this point. Take a look at some of the latest stats for the month of June so far. As it stands we are now below average for the year in precip after a dry May.

