Tonight won’t be as cold as some of the past few nights as clouds continue to come into the area from the west. Lows in the low-to-mid-40s. This system will bring a scattering of showers on Monday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

A shower or two is still a possibility Tuesday with more clouds than sunshine. Highs could reach the mid 60s. It should be another warmer night with lows in the high 40s.

A bubble of high pressure will give us a good deal of sunshine on Wednesday. Temperatures will be similar to Tuesday in the middle 60s. Thursday will be mild with a mix of sun and clouds along with highs in the middle 60s. Friday will be breezy and mild with clouds and sunshine along with highs in the middle, to perhaps the upper 60s.

Mild weather will last into the following weekend, and highs could reach the lower 70s. We could see the middle 70s the following Monday before temperatures will dip back into the low 60s Tuesday.

