An area of high pressure builds for the weekend presenting warmer temperatures and more sunshine. Although this is just a brief break from the rain chances. A warm front lifts north bringing the risk for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm later Sunday. Here’s a look at your hometown high temps for Saturday and your weekend outlook:

As we head into next week a frontal boundary will send the increase chance for showers and thunderstorms starting Monday, but mainly later in the day. Expect the greatest chance for showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. We begin to dry out Wednesday with some pleasant weather and low rain chances towards the end of the upcoming week.