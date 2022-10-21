As high pressure is in place we’re in for a quiet and clear night. Lows overnight fall into the mid 30s with light winds out of the south.

An even nicer day for Saturday. Plenty of sunshine with a few afternoon clouds as high temperatures climb well into the 60s! Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. Overnight we sit mostly clear and lows fall into the upper 30s lower 40s.

Penn State white out game! Grab the jacket as temps fall into the 50s during game time.

We’re watching a system develop off the east coast which will bring in some clouds for late in the day on Sunday. This will also spark a shower or two in our far eastern counties. High temperatures will sit in the lower 60s. Overnight lows drop into the low and mid 40s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

A cold front is approaching from our west with a coastal storm to our east. This will keep temperatures from surging anything higher than mid 60s. A few showers will be around for our eastern counties otherwise a mix of clouds and sun. Overnight lows drop into the mid 40s.

Tuesday will be the day the cold front will move across the region so high temperatures will be mild in the upper 60s to near 70. A shower or two will be possible late in the day.