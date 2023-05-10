A bit of a hazy sky will linger this evening, could make for a few pretty sunsets. High pressure remains in place overnight so expect a quiet and cool night. Low temperatures will fall into the low and middle 40s as winds remain light and variable.

Another gorgeous day for Thursday. Expect plenty of sunshine with temperatures continuing to warm into the mid and upper 70s. Winds will be light out of the west at 5-10 mph. Overnight we remain mostly clear but milder as lows sit in the upper 40s to near 50.

Friday starts sunny as clouds will be on the increase late in the day. Showers will arrive by Friday evening and continued to be scattered into the overnight. High temperatures will remain warm ahead of the rain into the upper 70s nearing 80 degrees. Overnight we sit mild with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

A few showers will linger for Saturday as the system slides south of central pa. Expect a mix of clouds and sun by the afternoon with highs in the 70s. Overnight we’ll sit partly cloudy with lows in the low 50s.

Mother’s Day we’ll be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s. Majority of the day sits on the dry side before showers arrive late Sunday night and into Monday. Lows overnight drop into the upper 40s.

Next week starts off right on average with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.