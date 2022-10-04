The area of low pressure that has been ushering in moisture into our region will slowly move eastward over the next couple of days. We’ll have some rain in places early tonight then the rest of tonight will be rather cloudy with some fog and spotty drizzle. Lows will be in the 40s.

Wednesday will start off with a good deal of clouds but then the clouds will give way to some sunshine from the west to the east from midday through the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s. Thursday will be a warmer day with sunshine and a few clouds. Highs will be near to just above 70.

The next cold front will bring more clouds than sunshine along with a gusty breeze on Friday with scattered showers. Highs will be near to just above 60 but it may start to turn chillier later in the day. Saturday will be breezy and cool with clouds and sunshine along with the chance for a shower in a few spots. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s. Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine, but it will be a cool day with highs in the lower 50s. Monday will not be as chilly with sunshine, a few clouds, and highs in the lower 60s. Tuesday should also be a nice day with a mix of clouds and sunshine along with highs in the middle 60s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.