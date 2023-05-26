Expect another mainly clear and cool night across Central PA as high pressure remains in control. Winds will be on the light side and temperatures mainly in the low to mid 40’s.

Headed into the weekend with a smile and a pair of sunglasses because the sunshine will be bright! High temps topping out in the mid 70s for Saturday and Sunday. A weak weather maker sneaks in some clouds Sunday and the chance for some showers for our southern counties Sunday evening. Shower chances look low, but we can really use the rain. Monday brings even warmer temps as we rise into the low 80’s under a mix of sun and clouds. There is a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Have a safe and relaxing weekend!

