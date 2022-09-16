Some valley fog is possible early Saturday morning, otherwise hazy sunshine will be with us into the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds will light out of the south at 4-6 mph. The wildfire smoke from our west will be with us for the weekend. Air quality should remain good with the haze provided a more vibrant sunset. Overnight lows will sit in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday will be another nice afternoon. A mix of clouds and sun with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. A weak system will try and slide north of our region late Sunday night and could spark a stray shower in far northern counties. Overnight Sunday we sit a bit milder in the upper 50s to near 60.

Monday brings our next chance for a few spotty showers and thunderstorms as our next front moves through. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the upper 70s.

A shower or two may linger into Tuesday with a mix of clouds and sun. Dewpoints remain high for September in the upper 50s to lower 60s. High temperatures will sit in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.