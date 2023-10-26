Strong area of high pressure over the Carolinas continues to push a warm southerly flow into Pennsylvania. On Friday afternoon temperatures will soar into the 70’s with some valley locations near 80. This brings us to near record highs once again.

We will track a front this weekend that will bring changes, but these changes won’t truly be felt until early next week. Until then do expect a mild weekend with temperatures in the 70’s on Saturday with a chance of a shower. It will be warmer than average for the Penn State game in Happy Valley. Our greatest chance for rain moves through during the day Sunday.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.