A ridge of high pressure has been keep the area rather warm for this time of year. Temperatures near 15 degrees above the average on Tuesday and more of the same on Wednesday. Things will soon change later this week and into the weekend with much cooler weather. For the time being here’s a look at what you can expect.

Tonight: Mainly clear skies and mild with areas of fog developing. Lows in the 50’s.

Wednesday: AM fog gives way to another mostly sunny day and warm conditions. Highs in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s across the area.

Our next weather maker will bring quite the change to the Keystone by this weekend. A cold front will set off showers Friday afternoon and continue scattered about into Saturday. The most notable changes will be temperatures. Highs will go from the 80’s this week to 50’s this weekend, plus breezy conditions will also add to a much cooler feel.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.