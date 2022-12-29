Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with more clouds the farther north and west you are. Lows tonight will be mainly in the 30s, but with breaks in the clouds, there will be enough breaks in the clouds that some of the colder valleys will still have temperatures dropping into the 20s.

Friday will turn quite mild with both clouds and sunshine along with highs in the lower to middle 50s. There is a slight chance for a shower in a few spots west of Route 219 on Friday. A disturbance moving along a slow-moving front will bring us showers on Saturday. These showers will keep temperatures from rising out of the 40s but that is still well above average for New Year’s Eve.

There still may be a shower early New Year’s Day but then the rest of Sunday will turn cloudy to partly sunny with highs in the 40s. Sunday night will be a touch bit cooler, then Monday will be mild with clouds and sunshine. Highs will be near to just above 50. Tuesday into Wednesday will be mild by unsettled with variable cloudiness, some showers, and highs near to just above 50. Thursday will also feature more clouds than sunshine with the chance for a shower, maybe a flurry late as chillier air tries to make a return.

