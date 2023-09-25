Day four of cloudy skies and dreary conditions, but wait could we see some sun later in the day? Depending on the easterly wind it looks more cloudy come Tuesday. I think our best day for more sunshine will be Wednesday afternoon. Another weather maker moves in Thursday bringing a shower more so to our western communities. Then things really dry out as we get closer to the weekend.

For tonight expect a misty, foggy setup with light showers around into to early morning hours. Temps hang out in the 50’s.

An easterly wind keeps the clouds rather heavy into Tuesday. Some breaks in the clouds later in the day is possible, especially in and around St. Marys and DuBois area. Otherwise another day with more clouds around, spot showers and temps in the 60’s.

