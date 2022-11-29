Tonight will turn out to be rather cloudy and it will become breezy to windy later on. Some showers ahead of a cold front will arrive later tonight. Temperatures tonight will briefly dip into the upper 30s to near 40 by the middle of the night and then will slowly rise by morning.

Tuesday will become quite windy. We’ll have some rain, maybe a thunderstorm in spots during the morning into the early afternoon hours. Some wind gusts will reach over 45mph

Rain showers will taper during the afternoon and there can be some peeks of sunshine during the afternoon. Even though the sun will make a return, temperatures will fall during the afternoon Tuesday. High temperatures will be near 50 west of I-99 and the middle 50s farther to the east. Temperatures will then fall later in the day reaching the 30s in the higher elevations to the 40s in the valleys by evening. The wind will make it feel even colder than that.

Thursday may start off with clouds and a sprinkle or flurry in the higher elevations but the rest of the day will be partly to mostly sunny with a chilly wind. Highs will only be in the 30s. Sunshine will mix with clouds on Friday with highs in the lower to middle 40s.

As the next front approaches, Saturday will become breezy with a good deal of clouds and showers arriving. Temperatures will rebound to near to just above 50 on Saturday. Sunday will be the nicer day of the weekend with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the 40s to near 50. Some more rain will come our way later Monday into Tuesday followed by colder air later next week.

