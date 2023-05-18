Today we will have sunshine mixing in with a few passing clouds. We will see some wildfire smoke in our upper atmosphere from wildfires in Canada. This will give the sky a hazy look. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds today will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures fall into the 40s. Tonight we will have a mainly clear sky.

Friday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Late Friday, we become cloudy. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Friday night will be rather cloudy with a shower or two. Low temperatures on Friday night will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Saturday our next low pressure system will move through. Saturday will be a rather cloudy day with showers. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Saturday night temperatures dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Sunday we will see temperatures in the lower to mid 70s.

Monday we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Monday night temperatures fall into the 40s. Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 70s. Wednesday we will have high temperatures into the 70s. Wednesday we will also have a mix of clouds and sun. Thursday’s high temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 70s.