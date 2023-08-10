This afternoon, the steadier rain will taper off to a few lingering showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will dip into the 60s. Tonight clouds will slowly decrease.

Friday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Friday winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Saturday afternoon there will be a few showers and thunderstorms around. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the 60s.

Sunday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 80s with clouds and sun. Monday a shower or storm cannot be ruled out during the afternoon hours. Monday night temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tuesday we will have temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday we will have a sunny to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 80s.