There will be a scattering of showers in the area this evening then the rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and cool. Lows will be in the lower to middle 40s.

Wednesday will feature both clouds and sunshine. The clouds will be more numerous north of I-80 and in the Laurel Highlands. Highs will be near to just above 60 along and east of I-99 but temperatures will stay in the 50s farther to the west. Thursday will feature more sunshine than clouds with highs near to just above 60. A clear sky and light winds will allow some valley spots to drop into the 30s Thursday night with some areas of frost in the colder locations.

An area of high pressure sliding to our north will give us a sunny to partly cloudy sky on Friday with highs in the lower to middle 60s. A persistent easterly flow north of what is now Hurricane Ian will develop clouds on Saturday with showers and drizzle trying to develop. There is a better chance for periods of rain Sunday into Monday with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Tuesday will feature more clouds than sunshine with just the chance for some showers. Highs will be in the middle 60s. We’ll try to warm up a little later next week.

