This morning we will have patchy clouds with temperatures in the 50s.

Today there will be a mix of clouds and some sunshine. Today there could be a few showers or a thunderstorm around. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight will be rather cloudy with showers and storms. Some could contain gusty winds and downpours. If you come across a road covered in water, turn around and take an alternate route. Low temperatures tonight will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Thursday we will have scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Low temperatures Thursday night will fall into the mid to upper 60s.

Friday we will have clouds and sunshine. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out on Friday. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid 80s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will dip into the mid 60s.

Saturday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday we will have a sunny to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the 50s.

Monday there will be sunshine mixing with a few clouds. High temperatures on Monday will be in the 70s. Tuesday we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 70s.