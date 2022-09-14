Today high pressure will be building in. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Today we will have clouds mixing in with some sunshine. Tonight temperatures will be in the 50s. Tonight we will be mainly clear.

Thursday there will be a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid 70s. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest and will be light. Thursday night temperatures will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Friday we will have sunshine with a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Friday will be from the east and will be light. Friday night temperatures will fall into the 50s.

Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid 70s. Saturday night temperatures will be in the 50s. Sunday we will have clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Monday we will have a sunny to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. Tuesday there could be a stray shower. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday we will be partly sunny. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 80s.