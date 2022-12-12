Today we will be rather cloudy. High temperatures today will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds today will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 20s. Tonight the sky will become partially to mainly clear.

Tuesday high pressure will be in place. We will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Tuesday will reach the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the north and will be light. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the 20s. Wednesday we will start off with sun and clouds. Eventually, the sunshine will fade behind the clouds. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Wednesday will be light from the east. We are watching Thursday into Friday. We could have a bit of a wintry mess. We will have a better idea as the week goes on.

At this point, it looks like we will have a wintry mix on Thursday that could lead to some icy road conditions. Use caution as your traveling. Winds on Thursday will be from the southeast between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will be in the 20s and the mix will switch over to a bit of snowfall. Friday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with scattered snow showers. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s.

Saturday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with a few flurries. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Sunday there will be clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Monday we will have temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.