Looks like our dull, dreary conditions will continue into Tuesday.

A moisture starved storm diving to our southwest will bring some rain and snow to the Keystone State.

Precipitation spreads from west to east and as the air cools we should transition to mostly snow showers by the evening.

Snowfall should be light coatings to less than an inch for most areas west of I-99 and north of I-80. The Laurel Highlands could pick up an inch or two of snow and there could be a few slippery spots. Heavier snow will pass to the south across the mountains of West Virginia.

Temperatures will be seasonably chilly for the next few days but it should be mild for the end of the week and ahead of a potent front that should pass through on Sunday.

The timing is uncertain but the result is the same: turning wet on Sunday with falling temperatures behind the front. There could also be some snow on the back end of this system.

Monday will be breezy and cooler.

Mark