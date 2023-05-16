A cool front passing by tonight will usher in cooler temperatures during the day Wednesday. Behind this front winds will be directed out of the north adding to the already dry air in place. Do expect abundant sunshine with high temperatures topping out in the 60s for most. Some cooler temps to the north.

After a nice Wednesday do expect potential for frost overnight into early Thursday morning. Clear skies and calm winds will allow temps to fall back into the 30s leading to some frost. A reminder to protect any sensitive vegetation if possible. As we press forward dry air locks into place for the next few days allowing temps to warm a bit more each day. This also means you have quite a few opportunities to take care of mowing the lawn or enjoying the outdoors in general!

The next chance for rain will be Saturday with mainly showers in the first part of the day as it looks now. After that dry weather once again will take the lead. In fact the long range outlook keeps our region abnormally dry into next week.