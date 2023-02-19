Sunday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday high temperatures will be in the 50s. Monday will be rather cloudy. Monday night into Tuesday morning there could be a bit of a wintry mix.

Tuesday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

We could see some freezing rain Tuesday night into Wednesday morning before the rain continues all day on Wednesday. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 40s.

We have another summer-like day on Thursday with highs in the middle 60s. It’ll get windier throughout the day before another windy and chillier Friday as another cold front heads our way. It’ll feel about 30 degrees colder on Friday with highs in the high 30s to low 40s with wind speeds around 20 mph.

We have a chance for a rain and snow mix on Saturday with lows in the lower 20s and highs in the upper 30s. The wind will get calmer throughout the day.

Just like last week, we’re back to much milder temperatures starting on Sunday with lows at nearly 40 degrees and highs in the 50s.