Saturday night will be milder than Friday night with lows in the high 20s and a calm breeze in our southern counties.

Sunday we will have a mix of clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Sunday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday high temperatures will be in the 50s. Monday will be rather cloudy. Monday night into Tuesday morning there could be a bit of a wintry mix.

Tuesday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wednesday will be rather cloudy with a few showers. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 40s.

We have another summer-like day on Thursday with highs in the middle 60s. It’ll get windier throughout the day before another windy and chillier Friday as another cold front heads our way. It’ll feel almost 30 degrees colder on Friday with highs in the low 40s with wind speeds around 20 mph.

We have much more seasonable temperatures next weekend and throughout next week with highs in the middle to high 30s.