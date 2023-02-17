Tonight temperatures will be in the upper teens to lower 20s. We’ll have clear to partly cloudy skies, and the wind will remain steady until Saturday morning.

Saturday we will have a mostly to partly sunny sky. High temperatures on Saturday we will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. This is seasonable for this time of the year. Sunday we will have a mix of clouds and some sunshine.

High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Sunday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday high temperatures will be in the 50s. Monday will be rather cloudy. Monday night into Tuesday morning there could be a bit of a wintry mix.

Tuesday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wednesday will be rather cloudy with a few showers. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Thursday will be similar to Wednesday with a chance of showers and a high around 45. It’ll get windier throughout the day before another windy and chillier Friday.