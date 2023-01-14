The sky will clear and the wind will diminish a little for Saturday night. Lows will be in the teens to the lower 20s.

A bubble of high pressure will give us a good deal of sunshine on Sunday. Temperatures will rebound back through the 30s to near 40 in places.

A clear sky and light winds will help temperatures drop to the upper teens to near 20 in many places Sunday night into Monday. The rest of Monday will not be as cool with sunshine fading behind clouds. Monday’s highs will be in the middle to upper 40s.

The next system will bring us periods of rain later Monday night into Tuesday. There is a slight chance for a touch of a wintry mix at first, but right now it does as it will primarily be a rainmaker. Temperatures on Tuesday will rebound into the middle 40s. There still may be a shower or two early then the rest of Wednesday will be cloudy to partly sunny with highs in the middle to upper 40s.

Thursday will be rather cloudy with periods of rain and highs in the 40s. Chillier air then looks like it will try to return on Friday with temperatures mostly in the 30s and maybe some flurries.

Saturday will feature cloudy skies, but temperatures will rebound back into the low 40s.

