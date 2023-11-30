A nice day on tap as we wrap up the month of November! We’ll sit mostly sunny to partly cloudy as high temperatures make a run towards 50 degrees! Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Overnight, clouds will build as rain moves in very late, temperatures will sit steady in the mid to lower 30s.

Periods of light rain moves in Friday morning and we’ll become scattered into the afternoon. Not expecting much rainfall, we’ll see spotty drizzle into the evening. High temperatures will sit in the low to mid 40s with a light wind out of the southeast. Overnight we’ll sit overcast with a few showers around as temps hold in the mid 30s.

The weekend will remain unsettled as we sit under more clouds than sunshine with shower chances both days. A secondary front moves in Saturday morning which will ramp up the temperatures well into the mid and upper 50s. By the evening a few showers move across the region as we sit mild in the 40s. Another chance of showers will be with us on Sunday but we sit mild in the low 50s.

Cloudy with the chance of showers will linger to start the week on Monday. Temperatures will be much cooler behind the front with highs in the mid 40s.