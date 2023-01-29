Sunday night will be a mild one with lows in the mid to upper 30s. It’ll be mainly cloudy with showers potentially starting in the early-morning hours.

A cold front will press east of the area Monday with rain then snow showers. It will turn windy and colder. Temperatures will start around 40 and get to the middle 40s but will likely drop into the 20s in places by evening.

This cold air may keep the next couple of disturbances to our south for the middle and latter part of next week.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and seasonably chilly with just the chance for flurries or a bit of snow. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be close to 30.

Thursday, Groundhog Day, temperatures will rebound with clouds and sunshine and highs in the upper 30s. It will then stay seasonably cold Friday before a rebound in temperatures by the beginning of the following week. Monday, we’ll be back in the middle 40s, and we could reach 50 on Tuesday.

