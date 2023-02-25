Lows fall back into the upper 20s Saturday night with clear skies.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and a bit milder ahead of our next front. Expect high temperatures to reach into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Winds will become breezy in the afternoon out of the west at 15-20 mph. Overnight we become cloudy with lows in the lower 30s.

Rain will be moving in for Monday but watching for a wintry mix at the onset of the event. With temperatures at and below freezing many spots will see a bit of sleet mixing in before warming up into the low 40s by the afternoon. Scattered showers will linger Monday evening as overnight lows sit in the upper 30s.

A few showers will be around for Tuesday under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will sit in the lower to mid 40s. Winds will be gusty at times. Overnight clouds move out and low temperatures fall into the mid 20s.

Wednesday will be a decent afternoon with a good bit of sunshine and high temperatures approaching 50 degrees.

Watching a late week system for Thursday and into the weekend with the chance of both rain and or snow mix depending on temperatures. High temperatures will be around 50.

Friday will be similar to Thursday with a chance of a mix and a high of 48. It’ll be another colder weekend with highs in the low 40s for Saturday.