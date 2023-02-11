It’ll be a breezy night in more of our southern counties as low temperatures fall back into the upper 20s.

We’ll see a good deal of sunshine with clouds moving back in for Sunday. Watching a system to our south for late in the day on Sunday, that will move just north enough it will clip our southern counties with a few showers into the evening. High temperatures are back above average in the low to middle 40s.

Download our free WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

The warming trend sticks with us as we head into the new week. Monday and Tuesday will feature a good deal of clouds and sunshine with temperatures back in the upper 40s.

Ahead of our next rain chance midweek temperatures will climb back into the 50s making another run for 60 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

We could see a mix of precipitation Thursday night and into Friday as temperatures dip back into the 30s.