After a very dreary Saturday, periods of rain will lock in place overnight.

After a soaker-of-a-day by Saturday night many locations will have picked up well over an inch of rainfall. Watch for areas of ponding on area roads, plus wet leaves will make for extra slick conditions as well. Definitely a great weekend to whip up some homemade soup or chili!

Do expect the clouds hang tough on Sunday with cool temps in the low to middle 50s and the chance for a shower or two for most of Central PA. The only outlier will be Centre County and maybe Clearfield and Huntingdon Counties, where we’ll see a bit more sun and a lower chance for showers.

Sunday night will be another chilly one with lows near 40, but it’ll be dry and mostly cloudy.

Monday’s temperatures will be almost identical to Sunday with a high in the low to mid 50s. There’s a chance for a couple quick showers throughout the day. Monday night will be a bit more comfortable, with some areas seeing the middle 40s for lows, but the shower chances will continue.

Tuesday will be dry but mostly cloudy. It’ll be a bit warmer — but still below average — with highs in the middle 50s.

Temperatures finally start to climb back up on Wednesday, where we’ll see highs in the upper 50s. Thursday and Friday will be more comfortable as we’ll be back into the middle 60s!

After Monday night, our next significant rain chance is Thursday night.