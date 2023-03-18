Saturday night we’ll sit partly cloudy and cold. Low temperatures fall into the upper teens to lower 20s. We’ll see wind speeds around 20 to 25 MPH, so it’ll feel like we’re in the single digits to middle teens overnight.

Sunday we’ll see a partly sunny sky. Expect another chilly one with highs in the middle 30s. We’ll have wind speeds around 20 MPH on Sunday, so it’ll feel more like the middle teens to middle 20s throughout the day. Overnight lows fall into the 20s under a mostly clear sky, and the wind will start to settle.

After a blustery Sunday, we have a much warmer week ahead, and the temperatures will continue to climb until Saturday.

Monday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s with a mostly sunny sky. Overnight temperatures will dip into the 20s. Tuesday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Our temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 50s. Thursday we will have a variable cloudy sky with scattered showers. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the low 60s.

We’ll have rain Thursday night and Friday morning with cloudy skies and maybe some showers to follow. Highs again in the low 60s.