Tonight a few snow showers will linger overnight with just under an inch of snow expected to accumulate. Temperatures will be falling into the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Watch for some slick and icy spots. Winds will become breezy out of the northwest at 15-25 mph.

Saturday morning snow showers move out and we’ll become mostly cloudy and breezy. High temperatures will struggle to hit 40 degrees with winds out of the northwest winds 10-15 mph. Overnight we’ll see a few breaks in the clouds and temperatures will fall into the upper teens to lower 20s.

Clouds are back on the increase for Sunday with high temperatures in the low 40s. Another round of mixed precipitation is coming our way starting in the evening on Sunday as rain mixing with snow and then snow showers linger into Monday. Light accumulations are expected. Low temperatures drop to near 30 degrees.

Monday we’ll see lingering snow showers under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will sit in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday will be windy and cold. Highs will only sit in the lower to middle 30s.

A quiet midweek with both Wednesday and Thursday sitting in the lower to mid 40s. A chance for showers returns late Thursday night.