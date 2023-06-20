Tonight, clouds continue to increase from the low pressure system to our south. A stray shower will be around, otherwise most will remain dry. Low temperatures fall into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Winds will be light out of the east.

Another mostly cloudy day for Wednesday with a few peaks of sunshine as the low pressure sits to our south and a high pressure sits to our northeast. Winds will be a bit breezy at times out of the east between 10-15 mph. Again shower chances will sit across the southern border into Maryland. High temperatures will sit in the low to mid 70s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

A better chance for widespread showers look to arrive Thursday. The system will slide a bit further north and bring scattered activity into Thursday afternoon. By the evening a few thunderstorms will be expected. High temperatures will trend cooler in the mid to upper 60s with a few of us hitting low 70s. Winds remain out of the east at 5-15 mph. Overnight lows sit mild as shower chances remain with lows in the lower 60s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will again continue into our Friday. It will become sticky as moisture begins to move in with dewpoints in the mid 60s. High temperatures reach into the upper 70s to low 80s, with scattered showers. Overnight we’ll sit warm in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday and Sunday, temperatures will trend in the upper 70s to lower 80s. We’ll be under a mix of clouds and sun with a few scattered showers around.