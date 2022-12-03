Tonight a colder air mass moves into the region as clouds decrease. We’ll be partly cloudy overnight with lows falling to the low and mis 20s. Winds will remain breezy out of the west at 10-15 mph gusting upwards of 25 mph at times.

A chilly Sunday with a good bit of sunshine. High temperatures will sit in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be light out of the west. Mostly clear and cool overnight with lows in the mid 20s.

A dry and seasonable start to the work week. Partly sunny on Monday becoming mostly cloudy by the evening. High temperatures will sit in the lower to mid 40s with winds out of the south at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows sit in the mid 30s as rain approaches for Tuesday.

Scattered showers and cloudy conditions will be with us on Tuesday. This keeps high temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Overnight lows don’t fall much into the mid 30s.

A front will stay stalled close to the area Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday giving us more clouds than sunshine. Any disturbance moving on this front could bring a bit of rain or drizzle on any of those days, but right now it doesn’t look like all of the days will be a washout. Highs will only be in the lower 40s. It will then stay chilly into the middle of the month.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.