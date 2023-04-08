Overnight we sit mostly clear and chilly with low temperatures in the upper 20s.

Easter Sunday will be beautiful. Plenty of sunshine from start to finish with high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will remain light out of the east as high pressure sits to our north. Overnight we are quiet clear and chilly with lows dropping into the 20s.

The dry stretch of weather continues into the new week. Monday will bring another mostly sunny sky with highs reaching into the mid 60s.

Tuesday we’ll see a few more clouds move in but temps continue to warm with highs in the upper 60s. Partly cloudy and mild overnight with lows in the mid 40s.

Absolutely beautiful this week!

Sunny for the next 7 days, and almost no chances for rain!

By Wednesday and Thursday, high temperatures approach the low 80s with a mostly sunny sky. Same highs on Friday but an even clearer sky.

Clouds increase on Saturday, but still should be dry, highs still approaching 80.