Tonight lows fall into the lower 20s under a mostly clear sky. We’ll still have wind speeds around 15 to 20 MPH, so it’ll feel more like the low to middle teens.

Monday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s with a clear sky, and the wind will start to settle. Overnight temperatures will dip into the 20s. Tuesday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Our temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 50s. We’ll have showers Wednesday night.

Thursday we’ll have steady showers throughout the day and night. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the low to middle 60s, and it’ll be breezy.

The showers will continue Friday through Saturday morning. Highs in the upper 50s on Friday.