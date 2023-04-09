A clear sky Sunday night will push temperatures down into the 30s with lows in the high 20s to around 30.

The dry stretch of weather continues into the new week. Monday will bring another sunny sky with highs reaching the middle to upper 60s.

We’re under high pressure again on Monday, making it a bit warmer with another clear sky.

Tuesday we’ll see a few more clouds move in but temps continue to warm with highs in the upper 60s and breezy. Partly cloudy and mild overnight with lows in the mid 40s.

That breeze continues Wednesday with a partly cloudy sky and a high in the low 70s. Even milder Wednesday night with a low in the upper 40s under a clear sky.

By Thursday, high temperatures approach the high 70s with a sunny sky and a mild breeze. Again, a clear night Thursday night, and even milder again, lows just above 50.

A few clouds move in on Friday with highs in the low 80s. Clouds start to increase Friday night with a low in the middle 50s.

We’ll get a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a high approaching the low 80s. It’ll finally be cloudy Saturday night, but still a low in the middle 50s.

Just a bit cooler on Sunday with the high back in the upper 70s. Cloudy, and by the evening we could see a couple showers. Cooler Sunday night with a low just above 40.