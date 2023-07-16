Sunday night we’ll sit partly cloudy to mostly clear with lows in the low 60s.

We start Monday off on a sunny note as temperatures warm back up into the mid and upper 80s. A cold front will again be approaching the region for the evening which will bring showers and thunderstorms. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires is expected to return to Central PA on Monday. Air quality will worsen, and alerts could return. Centre, Clearfield, Elk, Cameron and Jefferson counties will be the most affected.

Overnight a few showers will hang around and lows will drop into the low 60s.

The unsettled pattern continues into Tuesday as the chances for showers and thunderstorms linger through the day. High temperatures will sit in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tuesday night, clouds decrease and more comfortable air moves in. Lows will drop into the upper 50s to near 60. The air quality should get back to normal levels by Tuesday night.

A mix of clouds and sun for Wednesday with highs climbing into the low and mid 80s. By the afternoon and evening watch for a few scattered showers. Lows overnight sit in the mid 60s under a mostly cloudy sky.

The shower and thunderstorm chances return for Thursday with high temperatures in the low to middle 80s. Those shower and thunderstorm chances continue through Thursday night with lows in the middles 60s.

There’s a better chance for showers and thunderstorms on Friday. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.