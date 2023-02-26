Sunday night we become cloudy with lows in the lower 30s.

Rain will be moving in for Monday but watching for a wintry mix at the onset of the event. We have winter weather advisories for the greater Altoona, DuBois and State College areas starting at 1 or 2 p.m. and lasting until midnight Tuesday.

Rain will start in the greater Johnstown area around 11 or so before the system hits the rest of the region. The rain will turn to sleet, a mix and snow throughout the day and into the night across the region.

We’ll be sitting in the middle 30s on Monday with moderate winds.

A few showers will be around for Tuesday under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will sit in the lower to mid 40s. Winds will be gusty at times. Overnight clouds move out and low temperatures fall into the mid 20s.

Wednesday will be a decent afternoon with a good bit of sunshine and high temperatures approaching 50 degrees. We could see some showers Wednesday night.

Thursday will be dry with a good amount of sunshine and a high around 50. We could see another mix of rain and snow showers on Friday, and that could start as early as Thursday night.