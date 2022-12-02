Happy Friday! We close out the workweek with a mix of clouds and sun with seasonable temperatures. Highs rebound nicely this afternoon into the mid and upper 50s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15. Clouds increase into this evening and we become mostly cloudy overnight as showers approach the region. Low temperatures fall into the 30s with a shower or two around very late.

Showers move in early Saturday morning before sunrise as the cold front approaches. This will also allow temperatures to climb quickly into the 50s. A few gusty showers will move across around lunchtime and then we start to clear out. Winds will remain breezy into Saturday evening as lows fall back into the 20s.

We wrap the weekend up on a dry but cooler note. A mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures in the lower 40s.

