Tonight we’ll sit mostly clear early on, late overnight clouds will start to increase ahead of a warm front. Temperatures fall into the low 30s with light winds. A stray shower will be around overnight.

Friday the warm front lifts over the region and winds will shift out of the southwest ushering in mild air. Showers will be arriving by midday and become scattered in to the evening hours. Temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 50s with winds out of the southwest at 5-15 mph gusting upwards of 25 mph. Overnight we remain mild with lows around 50 degrees as showers continue.

As a cold front approaches for Saturday afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 60s with scattered showers. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible with gusty winds into the afternoon. A High Wind Watch will be in effect for out southern counties with winds sustained at 20-25 mph gusting upwards of 45 mph. The front moves out by Saturday evening and temperatures drop back into the 30s.

We’ll see sunshine return for Sunday! High temperatures for the day climb into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees with breezy winds out of the northwest. Low temperatures fall into the upper 20s under a mostly clear sky.

As we head into the new week we warm back up! Monday we’ll be partly to mostly sunny with highs climbing into the low to mid 60s. The warming trend continues into midweek we will make a run towards 70 degrees on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Shower chances do increase as we head Wednesday.