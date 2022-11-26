Tonight, clouds will be increasing from our southwest as our next system moves in. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s. Rain will move in well after 2 am Sunday. Winds will be light out of the south.

A slow moving low pressure system will be with us all day on Sunday with scattered showers most of the day. High temperatures will climb into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Winds will be light out of the southeast. Overnight just a few stray showers will be around and low temperatures drop into the mid 30s.

A few sprinkle or shower will be around early Monday morning otherwise we’ll be under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be back in the 40s with a chilly breeze out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. Clouds break late Monday evening and overnight we sit partly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

A mix of clouds and sun will be with us on Tuesday ahead of our next system. Highs will climb back into the mid and upper 40s, some pushing low 50s.

Next chance of rain arrives Wednesday morning as another front moves through. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Behind that system, Thursday will be windy and colder with clouds, some sunshine, and a sprinkle or flurry. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40s

