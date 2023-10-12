Clouds are increasing this morning and we’ll continue to sit mostly cloudy into this afternoon. As the warm front sits to our south this will allow warmer temps for our southern counties with highs reaching towards 70. While our northern counties sit in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Overnight we sit partly cloudy as lows fall into the 40s.

Friday will be a seasonable afternoon with sunshine. High temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 60s. Clouds will build late afternoon ahead of our soggy weekend, but rain holds off until overnight Friday. Lows will sit in the 40s and 50s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

The weekend will once again be on the damp and chilly side. A soaking rain moves in for Saturday morning and we’ll see periods of rain throughout the day. Temperatures won’t move much and sit in the mid 50s. Rain totals will be between an 1.00″ and 1.5″.