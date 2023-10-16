We start out with more clouds on your Monday, but there are some improvements to look forward to as we approach the mid-week period.

Expect a chilly start to your Monday with lots of clouds.

Clouds hang on tough during the day Monday with a chance for a shower or sprinkle during the afternoon. High temps will be cooler than average by nearly 10 degrees.

High pressure finally builds in from the northwest later Tuesday allowing for more sunshine to develop during the day Wednesday. Temperatures will also return back to the 60’s.

Thursday will be our nicest day this week! Mostly sunny, and some areas could reach the middle 60s.

The next chance for rain is Thursday night. Rain is expected all day on Friday with highs near 60.

It’s looking like another lousy weekend ahead. Rain is likely on Saturday, plus temperatures will drop to the low 50s.

Sunday will be dry, but it’s going to be even cooler with highs in the middle 40s.