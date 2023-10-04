We had another July-like day once the morning fog burned off. Thursday will be another warm, dry day but on Friday shower chances will increase by the afternoon as a strong cold front approaches. If you are heading out to Friday night football ponchos may be needed. Once the front passes on Saturday it will turn much cooler with a strong gusty wind.

Rainfall will be significant, especially for northern areas, perhaps close to an inch for some. So the rain will be beneficial after our recent dry conditions.

The chilly air will be slow to move out so get ready for an extended stretch of cool weather. Could there be a few snowflakes in some of the mountains by Sunday night, perhaps. Frost may dust a few mountain areas by Monday night, too.

Jackets and sweatshirts will come in handy and a nice warm beverage should help, too.

