This morning temperatures will be in the 60s with some patch fog. Today we will have clouds mixing with some sun with spotty showers. We could also hear a few rumbles of thunder. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday we start off cloudy with a stray shower, but clouds will break later in the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday we will have a sunny to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Thursday will be form the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 50s.

Friday we will see clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Later Friday, there could be a shower or thunderstorm in spots. Friday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the south.

Saturday we will have clouds and sunshine. A few showers and thunderstorms will move in Saturday afternoon. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper lower to mid 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the 60s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Sunday we will have scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the 60s.

Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.